It’s the month of love and everyone who has shown love deserves to be appreciated.

It is for this reason the Nhyira FM Obra crew headed by Mama Effe spent their Valentine’s Day with some traders at the Anloga palm kernel market.

The visit was to thank them for for their dedicated contribution and to congratulate them on their endless hard work.

The traders are the pillars of their respective households and are committed to success.

The Obra crew celebrated them and handed them tokens of appreciation.

They received quality fabrics, slippers and capital for business.

They also united to cut a love-shaped cake which was shared evenly among them.