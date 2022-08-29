Multimedia Group Limited’s Cynthia Tima Yeboah and Akumaa Mama Zimbi have been honoured at an event to celebrate Ghanaian women.

The award scheme seeks to award and honour distinguished women in various fields of endeavour.

Dubbed the Global Women Leadership Summit And Honours the event was held on the theme; The impact of women through corporate and national development.

The event came off on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to honour the duo for their influence and impact in the media industry and society at large.

Mama Zimbi, who is the host of )d) Ahomaso, was adjudged Woman of the Year 2022 and TV Personality Women’s Right Activist.

Tima Kumkum, as she is popularly known, was also adjudged the Outstanding Woman Personality of the Year.