Actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has warmed the hearts of fans and followers with a photo to mark her son’s eighth birthday.

The actress’ son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya, turned eight on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

To celebrate the day, his mum took to her Instagram page to share a family photo as she pens a lovely message in his honour.

The photo captured Miss Boakye now Mrs Badu Ntiamoah and her husband Frank, her daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira with her brother and a lady whose identity is not immediately known.

They wore blue jeans with black t-shirts and sneakers as they beam with smiles for the photo.

Mrs Ntiamoah, posting the photo, captioned it: My family, My Everything 🙏🏿❤️. Happy 8th birthday son @kwaku_danso_yahaya. We love you 😘.

Her post has attracted goodwill messages and prayers for the celebrant.