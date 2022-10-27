Adom TV’s award-winning presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, has revealed that she failed Mathematic multiple times.

This according to Tima Kumkum, as she is popularly known, was during her days in Senior High School (SHS).

As a student of Ghana National College, she was so much into entertainment and spent most of her time towards the extra-curricular activity.

Taking her seat as a guest on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 show, Tima noted this in a way affected her exit exams – West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) – and she failed in maths.

However, that did not discourage her from striving hard to get the required grade for her university education so she decided to sit for private exams (NOV/DCE).

In this regard, Tima recounted she purchased forms to seek admission at Kumasi-based Institute of Business Management & Journalism.

“My father was quite angry with me because I couldn’t make straight grades for the university but the grades in the other subjects were good so I did not give in,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Despite her determination, Tima narrated she had to write NOV/DEC three consecutive times before she passed.

“IBM&J gave me the opportunity to sit for the NOV/DEC while I was there and I saw it as a challenge to give my best but no matter how hard I tried, it was on the third attempt I passed successfully and graduated from the institute with a second class upper honours,” she said.

Tima acknowledged she owes all her success to God as the journey was not an easy one but God saw her through it.