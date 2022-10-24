Veteran gospel musician, Helena Rhabbles, has recounted circumstances that led to her divorce several years ago.

Admitting her husband who she affectionately calls Sir Rhabbles was a responsible father, she said she still had to leave.

“I can never forget what Sir Rhabbles did to me. He just returned from Abroad and told me he could no longer be married to me in 1995,” she narrated her marital journey on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3.

She revealed she suffered several verbal abuses which broke her and made her feel less human.

But for the sake of her three children, she decided to stay but had to give up at a point.

“When you are with a man who always abuses you, it will not encourage you to stay. Considering where I was coming from and my upbringing, it was not a healthy environment.

“I was raised in a home where there were no insults. Even if you act stubborn, my mum had her own way to punish you without making third parties aware and that was what I know so it broke me, ” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

The musician, born Helena Mends, emphasised no marriage is worth dying for.

“You may want to stay because of the children but make sure you do not die and leave the children. I lived and I’m still leaving. I am happy and have not remarried since 1995,” she advised.

When asked if there could possibly be a reunion, she disclosed her ex-husband remarried but is now divorced.

However, they have come too far to remarry despite the good relationship between them because of their children.