Over 500 delegates in the Upper Denkyira West Constituency of the Central Region are stranded at the Denkyira Subin polling station as the election is cancelled.

Report indicates that some angry party members attacked the Electoral Commission (EC) officials and burnt all the ballot papers and boxes.

The constituency Chairman, John Kay, revealed that the officials were attacked on their way from Cape Coast to the voting grounds at Denkyira Subin.

Speaking to the media, Mr Kay said, the NDC Regional Chairman, E.K.T Addo, has instructed him to find meaningful means to conduct the election peacefully to elect their leaders.

He vowed he will not allow miscreants to destroy the process which was expected to be peaceful.

Some angry delegates who bemoaned they have travelled from their various electoral areas said they won’t accept the suspension of the election.

They threatened to boycott party activities if the election does not come on.

The case has since been reported to the Police but no arrest has been made.