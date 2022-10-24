Some aspirants in the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency election has allegedly paid monies to delegates to influence their votes.

In the Oti region, delegates aside from receiving monies were also given other wares.

They included buckets, headpans, and cloth among others and they joyfully moved about at the polling station.

On a visit by Adom News‘ Obrempongba K. Owusu to Krachi East, delegates were seen carrying aluminium pans and other goodies they benefitted from before going to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, in the Nkwanta South constituency, the election was delayed due to the issuance of accreditation for delegates.

About 1,500 delegates with 151 branch executives were expected to cast their votes.

There was also a heavy security deployment at Kyabobo centre to ensure safety as the area had been under threat following reprisal attacks in a renewed shooting incident on 29 September 2022, that led to the death of two persons and left six injured.