Host of Adom TV’s health talk show, Nkwa Hia, Afia Amankwa Tamakloe, has been adjudged the ‘Best Television Talk Show Host of the Year.’

This was at the 6th edition of the West African Traditional and Alternative Medicals Award held in Accra.

The award, according to the organisers, was in recognition of her contribution to traditional and alternative healthcare delivery in the country following a thorough background check.

Several herbal and alternative healthcare personalities and facilities were also awarded at the ceremony.

Afia Amankwa Tamakloe displaying her award

Nkwa Hia is a health education talk show that airs on Adom TV, Saturdays at 7:00 pm to educate and sensitise viewers on healthcare and health-related issues.

Experts in healthcare who join Afia every Saturday give viewers the platform to ask questions they might not have the opportunity to ask when they visit the hospital.

Afia is also the presenter of ‘Nyinsen Ne Awuo’, a health talk show on Adom 106.3 FM.