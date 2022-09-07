The 19-year-old Elizabeth Kwartemaa, who suffered weakness and paralysis of her limbs in 2021 and has since been bedridden, did not expect to survive the harrowing journey.



However, the intervention of Adom TV/FM’s Afia Amankwa Tamakloe through her SMACH Foundation has changed Elizabeth’s story for good.



Elizabeth, according to her father, Samuel Atta Gyamfi, had gone to spend her vacation from school when her condition started on April 17, 2021.



What started, he said, as a mere weakness deteriorated over time, causing Elizabeth to no longer stand on her feet and was admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



For over a month, Elizabeth’s father narrated she was on admission and that was when she was diagnosed with a spinal cord disorder.



Returning to Accra, they spent the little money they had moving from Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and 37 Military Hospital just to make sure Elizabeth recovers.



Due to her inability to sit or walk, she has developed bedsores due to the pressure from lying in bed all day.



Distraught Mr Gyamfi narrated they were short of funds with no hope of where money could come for them to buy prescribed drugs and other medical essentials.



But for about five months now, smiles are beaming on the face of Elizabeth’s family through the benevolence of Ghanaians who made several donations to cater for her medical care.

After Afia Amankwa shared the Senior High School (SHS) student’s story on social media and various media platforms, donations worth GHS13,000 started pouring in.

Adom TV/FM’s Afia Amankwa Tamakloe presented the cash donation to Lizzy’s mum.

A social media follower touched by the story bought Lizzy a hospital bed and pillows while part of the money was used to buy her drugs and other essentials to dress her wounds.



Subsequently, another GHS12,000 has been raised through donations which have paved the way for her to continue her physiotherapy which she halted at Korle Bu due to lack of funds.

19-Year-old Elizabeth Kwartemaa



Also, a donor has provided a ripple mattress and other medical essentials to aid her recovery processes.