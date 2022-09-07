The Police, through days of intelligence operations, on Tuesday 6th September, 2022 retrieved one of the excavators that was reported missing at Ellembelle in the Western Region.

A team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.

A statement issued by the Police said: “While the team of police officers was escorting the excavator to Takoradi, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation. The DCE and three others were therefore arrested accordingly.

“Investigation continues to recover the other excavator and arrest all those behind it to face justice.”