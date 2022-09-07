A 31-year-old porter has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly robbing a student of his iPhone 11 pro max and GH¢800.

He is said to have conspired with one Oblitey and two others who are currently on the run.

The accused, Abdul Wahab, who is popularly known as Stoneboy, pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

The court presided over by Rosemond Baah Tosu, however, remanded him in police custody. The case was adjourned to September 12 this year.

Facts

The facts of the case as presented by Inspector Josephine Lamptey were that the complainant in the case, Desmond Adaworomah, a senior high school student who lives in Bonatsire in the Oti Region, on Sunday, August 21 this year, arrived in Accra at about 5 p.m.

She said the complainant alighted at the Spanner bus terminal and was looking for directions to his brother’s house at the Spintex station near the Accra Mall.

Inspector Lamptey said the complainant then met a fair young man on the stairs of the overhead bridge in the direction of Accra Mall whom he asked for directions.

“Complainant handed his iPhone 11 Pro max valued at GH¢5,000.00 to the young man to speak to his brother who was on the line. The young man after collecting the phone started walking away with the phone to the mall direction.

The complainant followed up and just a few steps away, accused Abdul Wahab, Oblitey, the fair young man, and one other attacked the complainant,” she said.

“One of them pulled a knife on him and they collected his backpack containing his personnel effects and cash of GH¢800 and bolted,” she added.

Desmond, the Inspector said, approached a young man who sold used clothes around and had witnessed what happened.

Attackers

The witness told him that he knew one of his attackers and stated that he was popularly known as Stoneboy.

Desmond then proceeded to report the case at the Airport Police Station.

On the same day around 5p.m, Inspector Lamptey said Desmond spotted the accused person at the Accra Mall roundabout and identified him as one of his attackers.

“He called his brother, who also mobilised some men and they arrested the accused person and brought him to the police station.

The accused person denied his involvement in the offence in his caution statement, and stated that he witnessed the incident and could lead the police to arrest them at their hideout at Circle,” she said.