Hearts of Oak have officially announced the signing of talented defender, Konadu Yiadom ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The 2022 MTN FA cup champions signed the lanky centre-back from relegated West Africa Football Club (WAFA SC).

On Tuesday evening, Hearts of Oak unveiled Konadu Yiadom.

”He passionately walks in gallantly as every family member will always do. Welcome home @YiadomKonadu5.

”Let’s make history together,” an official club statement from the Phobians said on Tuesday.

— Phobians – #MTNFACupChampions🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) September 6, 2022

Speaking to the club website, the Black Galaxies defender remarked that he joined the team because it is the best in the local league.

“I chose the best team in our league because I have to achieve my career ambitions,” he said.

“This is where the aim will be most fulfilled. It’s a dream come true,” the highly-rated defender added.

Konadu Yiadom is in contention to start for Hearts of Oak on the opening weekend of the new Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.