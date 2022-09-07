Award-winning actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has debunked reports about his death following a ghastly accident.

Mr Dumelo says he is well, alive and has not been involved in an accident.

“I’ve heard some rumours about myself being in an accident and I’m no more and so forth. I just want to let everybody know that it is false,” he said.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, the actor has urged fans and followers to disregard the rumours.

According to him, he is currently in the Oti Region embarking on farming activities and interacting with the farmers.

“I’m currently in Akpafu-Todzi. I’m currently checking out some farming activities here and interacting with the farmers.

“From here, I’ll move to Santrokofi and then I would also go to Lolobi and Likpe to also check out and interact with some farmers and so I’m okay, I’m alright, I just want to let everybody know that I’m fine, I’m safe,” he clarified.

This is the second time in the year rumours have been speculated about Mr Dumelo’s death.

The reports, which went viral in April 2022, he noted, created fear and panic among family and loved ones, causing many to reach out through phone calls and text messages.