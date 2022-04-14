Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has debunked reports about his death.

Mr Dumelo says his attention had been drawn to viral reports in a section of the media suggesting he has passed on.

The reports, he indicated, have created fear and panic among family and loved ones, causing many to reach out through phone calls and text messages.

Mr Dumelo has, therefore, urged the public to disregard the reports, stating it is not true.

He posted a video to address fans and followers on the matter, stressing he was doing well.

“Today is the 13th of April, 2022. I’m still alive so just ignore this fake news and let’s all move forward in the Lord,” he said.

The 2020 Ayawaso West Wuogon National Democratic parliamentary candidate has also sent a strong message of caution to the authors as he questions the motive behind their action.

“I just hope and pray that these unscrupulous individuals who make up such tricky stories would be brought to justice.

“If you want to get content, you don’t have to say something is dead. What are you trying to achieve? I’m alive and kicking. You have nothing to worry about,” he urged.

He further prayed that whatever the enemy has planned will not prosper in Jesus’ name.

Watch the video below: