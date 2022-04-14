Gospel musician Bernard Amankwah has released a new gospel melody titled He Lives in Me, ahead of the Easter Season.

The inspirational song is one that drives the Christian and deepens the connection between worshippers and their maker.

He knows and he sees my fears, when troubles come, I won’t be shaken because he lives in me, parts of the lyrics read as Bernard himself stars in the scenic visuals released.

The under-five-minute video is motivational and has all it takes to motivate and provide a sense of security and hope in the name of the Almighty God.

Speaking to the new release in an interview, Bernard Amankwah, urged believers to put their hope in the Lord and trust in Him and all his doings.

Regarding the song, He Lives in Me the talented musician said: It is one that will take people out of their miseries and pump them with hope. He lives in us in our everyday doings.

He urged Ghanaians to patronise the song.

Watch the video above.