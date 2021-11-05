Gospel musician, Bernard Amankwah, has been conferred with three prestigious awards for his dedication to national and community volunteerism.

He grabbed the enviable United States’ Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award under President Barack Obama in recognition and appreciation for his commitment to strengthening the nation and communities.

Mr Amankwah was also honoured with a prestigious Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanitarianism from the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training.

A Global Humanitarian Award was also one of the deserving titles he garnered for himself.

Accompanying his Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award was a congratulatory message from Barack Obama, thanking him for “helping to address the most pressing needs in your community.

“While government can open more opportunities for you to serve our communities, it is up to each of us to seize those opportunities. Thank you for devotion to service and for doing all you can to shape a better tomorrow for our great Nation,” the letter drafted from the White House read in part.

Expressing delight in Mr Amankwah, Chief Executive Officer of the Global International Alliance, Ambassador Leonora Peterson, said she was proud to honour and present him the Degree.

Amid congratulations, she prayed for God’s blessing to precede his activities.

She again revealed that the honorees will become one of the elites of their National and International recipients.

Ambassador Leonora then confirmed the accreditation of the Honorary Doctorate by listing some organisations that have endorsed and approved the GIA.