Sonnie Badu receives award from American President, Joe Biden

Congratulations are flying in for gospel musician, pastor and professor, Dr Sonnie Badu, as he receives an award from American President, Joe Biden.

The United States Presidential Lifetime Award was bestowed on Dr Badu for his global impact in the field of music and religion.

The presentation of award was preceded by a brief introduction full of accolades and blessings.

He was presented a citation which had the photos of both President Joe Biden and Vice, Kamala Harris, coupled with some words of motivations.

Dr Badu dedicated the highest award to his son, amid gratitude to his University and RockHill Church.

For the avoidance of doubt and brewing controversies, Dr Badu posted a three-minute-long video of when he was being honoured at an event in the States.

Showing off his award, he said: “I am extremely humbled, elated and excited about this new award, the Lifetime Achievement Award right here in the United States from our President, Joe Biden and Vice President Harris. I am truly grateful; this is truly inspiring and it is going right up there in the office. Thank you very much for this honour bestowed upon me, thank you.”

