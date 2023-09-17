In recognition of his exceptional contributions to the Ghanaian music industry, veteran musician, Nana Acheampong was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious Ghana Music Awards-Europe.

The event, held in Paris, France, celebrated the remarkable career of the highlife pioneer, who has dedicated 30 years to making music and released an impressive 30 albums, featuring numerous chart-topping hits.

Accepting the award, Nana Acheampong expressed his gratitude to his fans acknowledging that their unwavering support has been instrumental in his musical journey.

He dedicated the award to everyone who had contributed to his craft especially his fans who have been loyal to him for three decade.

Before receiving his well-deserved award, Nana Acheampong delighted the audience with a captivating performance that showcased his musical prowess and entertained the guests gathered at the event.

The Ghana Music Awards-Europe event celebrates excellence in Ghanaian music, recognising outstanding artistes and their remarkable achievements.

