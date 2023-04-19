Management of the Ghana Music Awards-Europe (GMA-Europe) has announced a change of date for the maiden edition of the much-anticipated awards night.

The awards night, which was expected to come off in the second quarter of the year, has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 16, 2023.

However, all other information with regards to nomination, voting and awards remain the same.

The reason for the extension, they said in a press statement is to “give the scheme, the public and stakeholders, ample time to plan and make the event even better.”

The management expressed gratitude for the level of support they received during the launch on March 1.

