Ghanaian singer and songwriter, S3fa has revealed that her upcoming song titled ‘Vibrations’ will feature Ivorian singer, Freddie Meiway.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Becky, the artiste explained that she loved the veteran’s ‘Zoblazo’ song growing up and had always wanted to add her touch to it.

She showed her appreciation to God and her team for getting the legendary singer on her song and for making this dream a reality.

“Thankfully, for me and my God and my team and everyone that is supporting me, I was able to get the legendary original artist on the song,” she said.

The singer was spotted at a private listening session of Nigerian singer, Patoranking’s ‘World Best’ album.

According to her, she took a break from making music but has resumed now.

The ‘Echoke’ hitmaker further revealed that her song would be released at the end of the month and should be anticipated by fans.