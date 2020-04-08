Canadian rapper Drake gave Nigerians something to jubilate about when he hinted of a collaboration with rapper Rema.

Drake, during an Instagram live session with his followers, disclosed they have a “sick song together” and cannot wait for the world to hear.

Expressing his dedication to the fast-rising rapper, he played one of Rema’s hits titled ‘Dumebi’ to sell the rapper to his international fans.

ALSO

Drake also premiered his new solo on the same platform.

Born Divine Ikubor, the 20-year-old became known when he signed a record deal with Jonzing World a new imprint under Don Jazzy’s Mavins Records.

He rose to prominence with the release of the song ‘Iron Man‘ and ‘Dumebi.’

Watch the video below: