John Dumelo has shown he is a man of many parts.

Apart from being a great actor, a budding politician, and philanthropist, he is a good hairdresser too.

Mr Dumelo showed this hairdressing skill while hanging out with his wife, Gifty Mawunya, in their home.

In a lovely video, the actor-politician was spotted giving her a hair wash at home.

Mr Dumelo’s wife posted the video of her husband treating her hair right on ‘Tik Tok’ and later brought it to Instagram.

ALSO: Lockdown: John Dumelo washing wife’s hair will make your day [Watch]

Actress Selassie Ibrahim, (@selassie_ibrahim), who is an elder sister of Gifty, said: “Setor, please I need to wash my hair sexy husband ❤️❤️ we love you boo.”

Actress Nadia Buari (@iamnadiabuari) just loved the gesture: “I Loooveeeeee eeettttt.”

Dumelo’s sister (@niiswife) sounded proud of his brother: “This one be #idey4u proper Can your brother???.”