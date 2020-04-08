Mr Eazi, Patoranking, DJ Cuppy, others make Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list

Nigerians are no doubt creative and enterprising people and the impact of their talent has been felt worldwide.

The world, and Africa particularly as a continent, has recognised the ingenuity of these talents and also take out time to celebrate them from time to time.

Forbes Magazine has made it a tradition to celebrate these youth through the 30 under 30 list and we are glad to note that quite a number of Nigerians made the list.

To celebrate their sixth anniversary, Forbes Africa curated a 30 under 30 list that comprises of talented Africans who have made an impact in different industries ranging from sports, entertainment, fashion, business and more.

A number of Nigerians made the cut including celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, musicians Mr Eazi and Patoranking, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, footballer Asisat Oshoala and more.

See below:

1.DJ Cuppy: The 27-year-old is a disk jockey as well as the founder of Red Velvet music group.

Work until you no longer need to introduce yourself! 💡 #Forbes30Under30 Class of 2020 baby!

2. Mr Eazi: The 28-year-old musician is also the founder of emPawa Africa.

Quarantine Bae for @gaffermag

3.Patoranking: This 29-year-old reggae and dancehall musician also made the cut.

4.Swanky Jerry: The 28-year-old celebrity stylist has made a mark in the fashion industry and is the CEO of Swanky Signatures.

FORBES AFRICA 30 UNDER 30 CLASS OF 2020 🦾🔪🌎 THIS IS NOT A DRILL !!!!! THIS IS MY REALITY……. 🌎🔪🔥 THEY SAY LET YOUR WORK SPEAK FOR YOU… LOL mine is bringing thunder, lightning and rain ….. 🌧 I AM PROUD TO LET YOU KNOW that I am a SELF-MADE YOUNG MAN who has seen all the sides of life; the good, the bad and the ugly… and then THE GOOD!!! @ForbesAfrica I’m honored to be part of this new decade’s revolutionary thinkers🔥Now my friends, listen… it took me 8 years of hard work ,self-belief consistency and grace to get here. I launched my brand “SWANKY’s SIGNATURES“ in 2012 with no financial support, empowerment or formal training. I was 20 years old trying out multiple things. I struggled to put together a small launch and BOOM!! Look where we at!! Look at GOD! AFRICA TO THE WORLD 🌎 #NOSWANKYNOSTYLING #2020 #SWANKYJERRY #KING #THEFORCE #GLOBALCITIZEN #BLESSED #FASHION #INFLUENCER #INTERNATIONALSUPERSTAR 🤗 #forbes30under30 #forbes30under30africa #forbes #forbesafrica HAPPY NEW MONTH … STAY HOME AND STAY SAFE !!!!! 🚀🚀🚀🚀 @forbesafrica thank you 🙏🏾 I’m honored and humbled 🚀🚀🚀🌎🦾🔥🔥

5. Asisat Oshoala: This 25-year-old Nigerian footballer is definitely an inspiration to many.

Other Nigerians who made the list include: Tracy Batta (29), Olajumoke Oduwole (29), Davies Okeowo (29), Maryam Gwadabe (29).

