Mr Eazi, Patoranking, DJ Cuppy, others make Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list

Nigerians are no doubt creative and enterprising people and the impact of their talent has been felt worldwide.

The world, and Africa particularly as a continent, has recognised the ingenuity of these talents and also take out time to celebrate them from time to time.

Forbes Magazine has made it a tradition to celebrate these youth through the 30 under 30 list and we are glad to note that quite a number of Nigerians made the list.

To celebrate their sixth anniversary, Forbes Africa curated a 30 under 30 list that comprises of talented Africans who have made an impact in different industries ranging from sports, entertainment, fashion, business and more.

A number of Nigerians made the cut including celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, musicians Mr Eazi and Patoranking, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, footballer Asisat Oshoala and more.

See below:

1.DJ Cuppy: The 27-year-old is a disk jockey as well as the founder of Red Velvet music group.

2. Mr Eazi: The 28-year-old musician is also the founder of emPawa Africa.

3.Patoranking: This 29-year-old reggae and dancehall musician also made the cut.

4.Swanky Jerry: The 28-year-old celebrity stylist has made a mark in the fashion industry and is the CEO of Swanky Signatures.

5. Asisat Oshoala: This 25-year-old Nigerian footballer is definitely an inspiration to many.

Other Nigerians who made the list include: Tracy Batta (29), Olajumoke Oduwole (29), Davies Okeowo (29), Maryam Gwadabe (29).