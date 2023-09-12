A number of personalities were honoured at the sixth edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) held last Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event was organised by ASKOF Productions to celebrate Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports, and showbiz.

It was graced by a number of important personalities, including politicians, diplomats, and stakeholders in the creative industry.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASKOF Productions, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, highlighted the need for women in Ghanaian society to aspire to occupy higher leadership roles to create a massive impact in contributing to national development.

“This award scheme was instituted to celebrate the hard work of women in our society, and we at ASKOF Productions are happy to have created much impact in six years, and we hope to do more in the coming years. I seize this opportunity to encourage women to occupy higher positions to help inspire young women in society,” she said.

At the colourful event, talented actress Roselyn Ngissah, and singer Wendy Shay were awarded for their outstanding performances in the entertainment industry.

Adiza Ibrahim, the head of Marketing and Media Relations at Electroland Ghana Limited and Founder of the Zango Women Livelihood and Empowerment Programme, received the prestigious title of “Woman of the Year” at the 6th Ghana Outstanding Women Awards.

Veteran actress, Belinda Naa Ode Oku, widely known as Adwoa Smart, Accra Mayor, and Elizabeth Sackey, among others, were honoured in various categories for their contribution towards societal growth.

Other award winners included Dr Afua Adjei-Kwayisi (Woman in Health), Endurance Grand (Innovation and Invention), Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee (TV Personality); Maame Animwaa Berkoh (Radio Personality), Cookie Tee – influencer), Juliana Manu Afful (Young TV Personality), Benedicta Yawa Fiawoyife (Women Advocate); Magaret Tekpo (Women NGO).

Dr Princess Cornelia Adamu (Women Entrepreneur), Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane (Shero of the Year) Monica Bukari (Sports Journalist), Anabella Couture, Miss Supranational Ghana (Women Beauty Pageant of the Year) and Zongo Women Livelihood Empowerment Programme (Women Network Group).

Founder and CEO of IKE City, Isaac Amoako, was also honoured with the Hero Award, a category designed to celebrate outstanding men contributing to women and national development.

Veteran actress, Belinda Naa Ode Oku (Adwoa Smart) and the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, were also honoured for their exemplary lives as role models in the country.