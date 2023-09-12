Liberia head coach, Ansumana Keita has commended Ghana, saying he is not worried about losing to the Black Stars.

The Lone Stars were hammed 3-1 by the four-time African champions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening.

At the end of the encounter, Ansumana Keita described Ghana as one of the best teams in the world.

According to him, the result of the match does not worry Liberia because it was only to help the national team prepare for the 2026 FIFA World cup qualifiers.

“We played against one of the best teams in the world. The game was meant to prepare us for the World cup qualifiers, we’re not worried about the result,” the coach said.

Ghana secured the win today thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, and Jordan Ayew.

The Black Stars will return to action when they take on the United States of America and Mexico in an international friendly in the next international break.