The 3G Media Group has conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award on Adom FM’s Odo Ahomaso hostess, Joyce Akumaa Dongotey Padi aka Akumaa Mama Zimbi, for her dedication to national and community volunteerism.

This was the 11th edition of the 3G awards held over the weekend in Bronx-USA.

The award scheme has over the years recognised and honoured several Ghanaians for their impact in their various areas of expertise and exemplary efforts geared towards nation-building.

Former Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, aka ‘The Royal Storm’ of Ghana was also honoured at the ceremony for his outstanding contribution and excellence in sports.

The Founder and General Overseer of Breaking Yoke Ministry International, Prophet Cephas Kpegah Tamakloe, was also honoured for his outstanding leadership in gospel ministry.

