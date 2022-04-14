More than 9,000 people have signed an online petition demanding justice for popular Gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu and other alleged victims of domestic violence in Nigeria.

They are also calling for legislation to deal with domestic abuse.

Nwachukwu’s death has outraged many Nigerians and has led to conversations around marriage, domestic violence and divorce.

Initially, the singer was said to have died of throat cancer, but friends and family alleged that she was the victim of domestic violence.

Her husband, Peter Nwachukwu is in police custody but has not been charged with any offence. Investigations are still ongoing.

Nigeria’s Minister of Women’s Affairs Pauline Tallen has promised to get justice for Nwachukwu.

There is no national law against domestic violence in Nigeria.

A Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act passed in 2015 applies only in Abuja, the capital.

It is not binding on the 36 states unless they pass it themselves. Twenty-eight states have adopted it so far.