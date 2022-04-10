Renowned Nigerian musician, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, has been confirmed dead.

The Ekwueme singer, it was gathered, had been on life support for the past two months.

The singer, who is known for her angelic voice, is generally known for the track, Ekwueme, and afterwards the sad news of her demise has gone viral, with many people reacting to it.

Right through her career as a gospel singer, she has featured in some popular gospel songs like ‘Nara Ekele’ by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja), ‘Ekwueme’ by Prospa Ochimana, and ‘You no dey use me play’ by Emma.