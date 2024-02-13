The Ghana Education Service (GES) has commenced an internal inquiry into the tragic demise of a first-year student at Aburi Girls Senior High School, Stacy Okyere.

In addition to this internal investigation, GES has affirmed its commitment to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure an impartial examination of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Stacy Okyere, who had been experiencing severe stomach pains, sadly passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Allegedly, she was denied medical attention by the school nurse, who purportedly accused her of feigning illness.

Stacy was reportedly pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The events leading to Stacy’s passing have drawn significant scrutiny and criticism toward the school’s management, with the family alleging negligence.

In a statement released on Monday, GES conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging the gravity of the situation and expressed a commitment to unravel the truth.

