A 19-year-old female Senior High School (SHS) student has been pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital in Anum Boso in the Eastern region after she reportedly set herself ablaze in her room.

The student [name withheld] reportedly returned from school about a month ago and started asking the mother who her father was but the mother allegedly refused to disclose his identity.

The 19-year-old reportedly rushed to her room, locked herself up and set herself ablaze.

Distraught mother of the young girl, Akua Obiribea collapsed and was rushed to the hospital following the incident.