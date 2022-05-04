Ghana’s favourite female celebrities have taken to social media to mark this year’s the Eid-al-Fitr in a special way.

Stars like Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume and Nadia Buari shared photos and videos to celebrate the Eid on social media.

Others like Akuapem Poloo, Salma Mumin and Beverly Afaglo also joined in the fan.

ALSO READ:

Here are some of the best Eid photos and videos from Ghana’s favourite female celebrities .

Check them out: