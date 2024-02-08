Family of the late first-year student of Aburi Girls Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region has vowed that it will take legal action against management.

In an interview with Kasapa FM, Miss Danso, an aunty of the deceased said the school can’t go scot-free if it is established that their inaction led to the unfortunate incident.

”We’ll sue the school if after investigation it emerges that the school was guilty leading to our daughter’s death. Because, the heads in the school should have ensured the sick girl was taken to the hospital for treatment if the school’s sick bay could not take care of her.

“From Aburi Girls to Mampong Hospital (Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital) is no distance. Nothing stopped the school authorities from taking her to the hospital and subsequently informing her family to come over to visit her. None of these were done, they looked on for the girl to die,” the aggrieved relative stated.

The 15-year-old student tragically passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024 after complaining of severe stomach pains.

It is alleged that, the student was denied medical attention by the school nurse, who reportedly accused her of repeatedly feigning illness.

By the time she was rushed to the hospital, she had passed away.

The deceased student’s body has been deposited at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital pending autopsy, while Police have commenced investigation.

