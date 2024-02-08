Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, a Nigerian experienced performer and media figure, has disclosed yet another stunning truth about his history.

The unconventional singer stated that he has a coffin in his home and occasionally sleeps in it for hours.

The septuagenarian revealed this on The Honest Bunch.

One of the co-hosts, Ezinne, inquired:

“There was a time I heard you had coffin and goes to sleep in it for hours or days. Is that true?”

Charly Boy replied, “Yes.”

Ezinne asked again, “Why?”

Charly Boy replied, “Z!”

In a 2013 interview, Charly Boy had explicitly stated why he lays in his casket. He said:

“Point of correction, I do not sleep in a casket, I sleep on my bed, it’s big and comfy, I only lay in my “casket”when I do my meditation because it helps me to be focused, it tells me more about the imminence of death. My casket is a reminder. It wakes me up from slumber. It tells me, “guy, you have got little or no time left, wake up, be creative and work”.