Nigerian music veteran, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has hinted at divorce from his wife Lady Dianne after 45 years of marriage.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

He tweeted:



“My people, If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say? I don talk say dis marriage of a tin just no easy. The longer u stay, the harder it gets. What should I do? I tire oooo.”

Charly Boy and Lady D formally exchanged their marital vows back in 2018.

The wedding was held at the Chapel of the Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa Estate where the music icon resides and had in attendance, family members and close associates of the couple.

The ceremony was reportedly officiated by a popular priest, Bishop Matthew Kukah.

Charly Boy met Lady Dianne, an American, in 1974 in a hair salon in Boston, U.S., where he had gone to make his hair.

The music star was previously married to Stella at a Catholic Church in Onitsha when he was 19 and the relationship produced one child.

The 62-year-old once revealed that his first marriage failed because he was underage when his mother got him a wife.

