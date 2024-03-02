file photo

A young man said to be a final year student of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has allegedly committed suicide in his room at West Tanokrom in the Effia-Kwesiminstim Municipality of the Western Region.

The deceased has only been identified as Derrick, who hails from Bogoso.

Takoradi-based Connect FM reports he was found hanging dead from the ceiling fan in the room with a sponge around his neck on Friday.

Co-tenants who have been left in shock over the incident said he should no signs there was nothing wrong with him and has been in a good relationship with everyone.

One of them, Joana, who discovered the lifeless body said her last encounter with Derrick was on Thursday morning and he was fine.

“I share a kitchen with him so I went there on Friday morning and found his phone had been ringing without response. I became alarmed and went to open his door only to see his lifeless body dangling on the ceiling fan,” she narrated.

The body was conveyed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital Mortuary after personnel from the Takoradi Central Police Station visited the scene.

Investigations have commenced to unravel the circumstances leading to the death.

“I have a shop just opposite the house. I heard someone had committed suicide. I went to the room, but I think there is more to it. How could someone who has hanged himself have both hands tied at the back? When I went to the room, I saw him hanging on the ceiling fan with a sponge, but the hands were tied at the back. So, I think there is more to it than we might think”, Sammy indicated.

Several efforts to get the school’s authorities to confirm the identity of the deceased have proven futile.




