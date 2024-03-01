The decomposing body of a 56-year-old man said to be a worker at the Ejura Government Hospital in the Ashanti region has been found hanging on a mango tree.

The body of the deceased identified as Sarfo Boakye was found in a bizarre state on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The Assembly member for the Ahenboboano electoral area, Samuel Kojo Kwa-Sam, confirmed the incident.

Accra-based Citi News reports Mr Boakye’s body was discovered by some young boys who had gone into the bush to search for mangoes around 12pm.

Mr Kwa-Sam narrated he rushed to the scene with the chief, Nana Yeboah Kodieh together with two elders after he received a distressed call about the incident.

“We reported to the police who teamed up with NADMO and environmental health officers to do the needful. We identified and contacted the family through his phone and the body was buried the same day,” he said.

The police at Ejura have since commenced investigations into the incident.

The deceased he noted was a member of a royal family and was survived by three children.

