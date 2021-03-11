A 35-year-old man, Vie Adama, has been found dead in a bush at Kotosaa, a farming community in the Juaboso district of the Western North region.

Some residents told Adom News that the victim, a local mechanic, left home about two weeks ago and never returned.

Searches launched to locate his whereabout, however proved futile.

Unbeknown to the search party, Vie’s body was decaying somewhere in the bushes until he was discovered by other local residents.

A weeding gang going about their usual duties in the bush found the lifeless body of Vie, with the state of the decomposition suggesting the body may have been there for a while.

What caught the attention of those who discovered the body are the missing feet and fingers.

The Unit Committee chairman and the Assembly Member of the electoral Area, as well as the Juaboso Police Command, were called to the scene.

The Unit committee chairman, Kofi Adjei, told Adom News’ Augustine Boah that the police have commenced investigations into the matter.