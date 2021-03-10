The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 56-year-old man, Christopher Chiabata, who killed his wife during a fight over money.



It was gathered that the suspect accused his wife of cheating him on the money they generated from their joint farming business.

The accusation led to a serious fight which ended with his wife and mother of five unconscious after he struck her with a pestle.

Mr Chiabata is said to have attempted suicide by drinking a poisonous substance after his wife died later at the hospital.

However, neighbours resuscitated and handed him over to the Police.



While being paraded at the police headquarters on Tuesday, March 9, Mr Chiabata claimed that he killed his wife in self-defense after she beat him mercilessly.

“Whenever I take our produce to the market, she does not give me an account of the sales. For two years she refused to give me an account of the money we have realised from the farm. So one day, I called her to give me an account and when she refused we started fighting until neighbours separated us.

“In anger, the next day, I asked her to leave the farm business for me to handle alone. One day when I returned from the farm, she had packed my things out of the house. That day we fought again and neighbours separated and settled us.

“Fed up with the whole development, I asked her to pack out of the house the following day but she refused. Then we started fighting at that point. She is stronger than me so each time we fight she would beat me mercilessly. So this time as she was beating me, out of anger, I struck her with a pestle.



“It was at that point she collapsed. Neighbours helped rush her to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where she died,” he said.