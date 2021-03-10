Menaye Donkor, a top model and wife of Ghanaian international soccer star, Sulley Muntari, has caused a stir with her recent social media activity.

She shared a rare old photo of herself which captured her heavily pregnant.

In the lovely photo, she was spotted in a black body con dress and wore a curly weave on as she poses for the camera.

The mother of two had a hand carefully placed on the bump as she beams with smiles.

Menaye Donkor Muntari

She took to her Instagram page to post the photo when she marked International Women’s Day celebration.

Her photo was backed with a powerful message to eulogise herself and all women.

“Within me is the power to create, nurture and transform!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Happy International Women’s Day to all the amazing women out there. We SEE you, we HEAR you, we FEEL you, we SUPPORT you 💋,” she posted.

Her post has garnered massive reactions from fans and followers including creative arts industry players Yvonne Nelson and Joselyn Dumas.