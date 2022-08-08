Anita Sefa Boakye, the wife of Barima Osei Mensah, owner of Adinkra pie, has been showered with endless praise over her recent social media activity.

Mrs Mensah has been spotted flaunting a baby bump while she stepped out in grand style.

The viral visual captured her all glammed up in a wine lace gown with her hair neatly laid and make-up to complement her appearance.

It was all smiles as she gave fans and followers a 360 view of her appearance.

Anita, whose wedding became the talk of town, tied the knot in November 2021, with Barima Mensah in November 2021.