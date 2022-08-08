A Zambian man caused a scene after he collapsed when he discovered that his wife was his “landlord.”

Martin Stampa from Zambia stayed in a house for 15 years, and he was paying 3,500 kwacha, which is the equivalent of GHS 1,800, every month.

His wife was the one who always took the rent to his “landlord.”

On one fateful day, the couple had an altercation after the wife, Lushomo, discovered that her husband was having an extramarital affair.

Hateful words were exchanged, and Martin allegedly told his wife that he got a side chick because he wanted someone who was intelligent and who had smart conversations.

Man collapses after discovering that he has been paying rent to his wife. [Image: Shamoba/Facebook]

This riled Lushomo, who ended up spilling the beans and telling Martin that he’s not intelligent enough as he has been paying her R3626 every month because the house they stay in belongs to her.

On seeing the house’s title deeds, Martin lost consciousness and collapsed. People had to drench him with bucketfuls of water to wake him up.

MORE: