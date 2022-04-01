Rihanna may be quietly revealing more details about her pregnancy than what has been said.

The Barbadian songstress is believed to be hinting at her due date with her new accessory.

The pregnant star has been adding a charm bracelet from Annoushka to her look lately.

The bracelet, which her boyfriend A$AP Rocky bought in London one day before her 34th birthday last month, holds special meaning to the couple as every single charm was carefully chosen by the rapper at the U.K jewelry brand’s concession in Liberty department store.

“He was so sweet and he was very specific that the charms had to be in the order that he had arranged them,” Annoushka Ducas, founder of the jewelry brand, tells PEOPLE, “He wanted to know how each one worked, because all my charms move and open and do what you might expect and he was bowled over by that – I just think it’s the most romantic gift.”

As for what the charms represent, Annoushka explains, “The evil eye is for protection, tulips represent new life and he absolutely loved the compass, he couldn’t believe it worked and of course that’s all about direction while the mermaid represents fertility.”

Rihanna pregnant with A$ap Rocky

Rocky also chose a green malachite lucky clover, a wild rose made with 111 blushed pink sapphires, a ruby and sapphire magic mushroom inspired by “Alice in Wonderland“, a gold love letter and an emerald love locket.

The latest of which raises the speculation about the due date of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby. Emerald is the birthstone for May, but neither star was born that month. The “Umbrella” hitmaker’s birthday is on February 20, while the “L$D” emcee was born in October, so the charm could be a nod to their baby’s due date.

“I’m so thrilled,” Annoushka says of her design being used by Rih. “On the cusp of becoming a mummy, I can’t help feeling that some of those charms are to do with that.” She adds, “Charms are so much about heirlooms so I hope they will become little family heirlooms for them to pass on to their children to represent their love story – that’s what he’s done for her, it’s their love story in ten charms and although the charms are detachable, she’s wearing it exactly the way he gave it to her.”

Prior to this, Rih sparked a speculation that she may be expecting a baby girl during her shopping trip. The soon-to-be first-time mom picked up a little dress when shopping for baby clothes at Target in Los Angeles earlier this month.

