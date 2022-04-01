Ghana is expected to enforce a ban on tobacco advertising and depiction in entertainment media while taking steps to ensure a tobacco-free country by 2030.

That’s according to the Food and Drugs Authority which says a comprehensive tobacco control policy will be used to enforce the ban.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has selected Ghana as a Phase three-country to help attain a tobacco-free status.

Chief Executive of the Authority, Delese Mimi Darko, outlined some strategies to help attain this at the WHO FCTC 2030 Project launch.

“The object is geared towards developing and implementing a comprehensive national tobacco control strategy. And strengthening inter-agency coordination of the WHO FCTC implementation through capacity building.

“Implementation and enforcement of a comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising and depiction in entertainment media,” she said on Thursday.

On his part, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, admitted that lack of implementation on laws has caused the abuse of tobacco products.

He has, however, pledged his Ministry’s support to help achieve a tobacco-free country.

“The FCTC Project 2030 is currently underway and I am grateful to the WHO, UNDP for the technical support,” he noted.

MORE: