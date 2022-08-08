Veteran actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I have been honored with a Doctorate Degree.

They were conferred the Degree of Divinity Celebration by the Divine Believers Network International in conjunction with Pedrus Fedei Seminary, both in the United States of America.

As part of the event, a durbar was held in their ruling land, Kuntunse R/C church on Saturday August 6.

Special guest was the Otumfuo Hiahene, Oheneba Prof. Boakye Agyei, as well as a host of other celebrities including gospel artistes.

The Kumawood fraternity also came in their numbers to support their senior colleague.

After the scheduled event, gospel artistes took turns to deliver praises to God on behalf of the royal couple.

Nana Agyemang Duah broke down in tears when musician Piesie Esther took over the microphone to perform her latest song, Wa Ye Me Yie.

