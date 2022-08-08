The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has explained why it will oppose the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to use only Ghana Card for the 2024 voters’ register.

According to the General Secretary, John Asiedu Nketia, the NDC is not against the use of the Ghana card.

However, the party is worried the EC‘s directive will disenfranchise many Ghanaians in the 2024 general elections since a lot of people are still yet to acquire the Ghana card.

“Not every Ghanaian has the card so if there are arguments that it is what proves your citizenship, then it is not even correct. If they [EC] want to implement this decision, then they must ensure all Ghanaians have it.

“The EC is also aware the registration is still ongoing and the NIA has its own scheme of operations so if we want to rely on them, then they [NIA] must finish their work,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Meanwhile, a former EC Boss, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan has also warned the EC must reconsider its decision.

He said with many Ghanaians finding it difficult to get their Ghana Cards, making it the only form of identification for voter registration was against electoral inclusivity, fairness and justice.

He advised that in spite of the EC’s crucial role in elections, the EC was not the decider of elections, but rather the electorate.