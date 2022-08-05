The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will oppose the attempt by the Electoral Commission (EC) to use only the Ghana Card to register prospective voters going forward.

The party insists such “absurd” move will disenfranchise many Ghanaians in the 2024 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on Friday August 5, 2022.

“The NDC will fully apprise the general public of the implications of the statements made by the Electoral Commission in the coming days on this absurd and unreasonable decision of the EC” he said.

The main opposition party in the country said it will not agree to any decision that seeks to constrict access to the electoral roll.

“In the meantime, the party wishes to use this opportunity to remind the Electoral Commission that under Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution, every Ghanaian of eighteen years and above and of sound mind is entitled to register as a voter for the purposes of elections. This right to register and exercise one’s franchise is an inalienable right that should not be denied citizens who qualify to exercise same.”

“Article 45(e) of the Constitution enjoins the Electoral Commission to undertake programmes for the expansion of the registration of voters,” the party said.

Read full statement below