President Akufo-Addo has made some changes in the National Security apparatus, and appointed Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Coordinator, to act as National Security Coordinator, with effect from Monday, August 8, 2022.

The confirmation of Mr Asomani’s appointment is subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

His previous boss, Ambassador Major General (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh, who was the National Security Coordinator has been reassigned by the President to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative.

Changes at NIB

The President has appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, currently Deputy Director-General of National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) formerly Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI), to act, with effect from Monday, August 8, 2022, as Director-General of the NIB.

His confirmation is also being subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

His former boss, Kwaku Domfeh, who was the Director General of the NIB has been reassigned as Ambassador-designate to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This was contained in a press statement dated Friday, August 5, 2022, signed issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

