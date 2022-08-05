The Ghana Police Service has interdicted two officers over the death of a suspect who was under detention at the Abrafo-Kokoben Police Station in the Ashanti Region.

They are No.44908 G/Sgt. Isaac Amponsah Broni and No.55453 G/Const. Solomon Yeboah.

According to reports, the deceased suspect, who was arrested on August 4, 2022, fell ill while in police custody and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but died.

A statement released by the police said their interdiction is to allow investigation into the circumstances that led to the death.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“We would like to entreat members of the Abrafo-Kokoben and Tabre communities to remain calm as investigation continues to unravel the truth of the matter,” the Police said in a statement.

Read full statement below