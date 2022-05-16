Veteran actress and producer, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu and her husband have served couple goals in a latest video she posted on Instagram.

The almost two-minute video captured Madam Mercy displaying affection towards her husband, Nana Agyemang Duah as a sign of her undying love.

The lovey-dovey couple did not mind the many eyes staring at them as they sang to each other amid hugs.

Five years after their royal wedding, the elderly couple are still waxing stronger.

Netizens have described their union as a beautiful one and applauded them for bringing hope to the marital institution.

Watch video below: