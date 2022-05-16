The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) says the pre-tertiary Education in the country is in crisis.

The teacher union laments how headteachers are running various public basic schools on credit due to the delay in the release of capitation grants since 2019.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Deputy General Secretary of GNAT in charge of Education and Professional Development, Kwame Dagbandow, opined that Education in the country has been left in the hands of Education businessmen as NaCCA has failed to ensure that textbooks are supplied almost four years after the implementation of the standardised based curriculum in the country.

According to GNAT, government thinks education in the country is all about free SHS and even in that area, there are a lot of challenges that need urgent attention.

Meanwhile, Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) says the basic schools across the country are suffering.

The situation, the group said is making teaching and learning very difficult.

National Chairman of GNECC, Joseph Atsu Homadzi disclosed this in an interview at the launch of the Global Action Week for Education (GAWE) which is on the theme: Building forward a resilient pre-tertiary education through inclusive planning.

He disclosed that, the lack of textbooks almost four years after the introduction of standardised-based curriculum and the untimely release of capitation is collapsing pre-tertiary education.

Mr. Homadzi appealed to government to as a matter of urgency address the issues in the basic schools.

The union will also use the celebration to demand increased domestic funding for education for marginalised groups in the country.